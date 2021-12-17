US sees better-than-expected outcome of Iran talks

The latest round of indirect US-Iranian discussions in Vienna has made better-than-expected progress even though the parties remain far from agreement on a roadmap toward lifting US sanctions and returning Tehran to nuclear compliance, a senior US official said today.

The outcome of the seventh round of talks was "better than it might have been, but worse than it should have been," the official said as talks in Vienna adjourned today at Tehran's request.

A key positive outcome was an agreement between UN nuclear watchdog the IAEA and Tehran to replace its surveillance cameras at Iran's key Karaj centrifuge facility, the US official said, who singled out Russia for helping negotiate that result.

UN inspectors retain only a partial understanding of how much progress Iran has made in its nuclear program. Iran has selectively breached constraints on its nuclear program imposed by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal after the US withdrew from it in 2018 under former president Donald Trump.

Another positive outcome is a broad agreement on a text that will serve as a basis for continued negotiations on restoring the JCPOA, the US official said.

On both issues, the US official offered caveats, cautioning that the timeline for restoring the JCPOA remains uncertain. The JCPOA members and the US have merely agreed to a set of points to be refined, rather than a set of solutions, the official said. "Given how much work that needs to be done, about actions (to lift US sanctions and restore Iran's compliance) and the sequence, there is still a lot of work to do," the official said.

Despite that progress, the Iranian delegation chose to end the current round of talks and return to Tehran for consultations, the US official said. "We were ready to continue to do the work necessary to advance, " the official said. "We hope they return sooner (rather than later), and return with a greater sense of urgency."

There is no date set for the next round of talks.

The US and Iran are not negotiating directly - the talks are co-ordinated by the EU and mediated by France, Germany, the UK, Russia and China, with diplomats from those countries communicating separately with US and Iranian diplomats.

As negotiations drag on, the US administration is increasingly concerned that Iran's progress in its nuclear programme brings it closer to a theoretical threshold when it could have enough enriched uranium for a functional nuclear weapon. The so-called "breakout time" for reaching that threshold is getting shorter and shorter, another senior US official said today.

Restoring the nuclear deal in its original form was already estimated to take long enough that Iran was not likely to fully return to global oil markets before the second half of 2022. Breaking a key parameter of the JCPOA would make the agreement difficult to restore and require a whole new set of talks, further delaying the timeline for Iran's return that potentially would add 1.5mn b/d to global supply.

The US administration says it is looking for ways to more stringently enforce sanctions against Iran, which is using intermediaries and masking exports of crude and other commodities. China is a key consumer of Iranian crude, but Iran has also relied on private companies in the UAE to bypass sanctions, the US administration says.

US Treasury Department's senior sanctions enforcement officer Andrea Gacki visited the UAE earlier this month to urge private sector entities to stop violating US sanctions, the second US official said today.

"On UAE and sanctions, it's not so much the government, it's private companies, many of which will change their names to facilitate a sanctions evasion," the US official said.

