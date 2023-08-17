Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing to escalate its complaint that Mexico's ban on genetically modified corn violates the countries' free-trade deal, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
S.Africa's Gold Fields half-year profit drops 12%
(Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields on Thursday reported a 12% drop in half-year profit, mainly due to lower production and higher costs.
