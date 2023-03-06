March 6 (Reuters) - Imports of solar panels from Chinese suppliers into the United States have increased in recent weeks as customs officials have clarified rules around complying with a new law that bans goods made with forced labor, a White House official said on Monday.

"There's clearer guidance out, and we're seeing more shipments coming through," John Podesta, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden on clean energy matters, told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis in Houston Editing by Chris Reese)