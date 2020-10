Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. -based equity funds attracted $1.1 billion in the week to Wednesday, the first inflow in seven weeks, according to Lipper.

At the same time, taxable bond funds shed $1.1 billion, marking the first weekly outlow since the week ended April 8, while U.S. money market funds were drawn down by $14 billion, Lipper data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Alden Bentley; editing by Richard Pullin)