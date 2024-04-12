STORY: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged members of the U.S. Congress to maintain their support of Ukraine on Thursday.

During his address inside the House chamber, he told lawmakers to overcome (quote) "self-doubt" about America's role on the world stage.

"The leadership of the United States is indispensable. Without U.S. support, how long before the hopes of Ukraine would collapse under the onslaught from Moscow?"

U.S. President Joe Biden's request for $60 billion in aid for Ukraine passed the Democratic-led Senate with 70% support in February.

It has been stalled in the Republican-controlled House as Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to allow a vote.

Kishida said the fall of Ukraine could embolden China and spark a new crisis in East Asia.

"China's current external stance and military actions present an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge, not only to the peace and security of Japan but to the peace and stability of the international community at large."

Kishida and Biden held talks at the White House Wednesday where they discussed among other things joint defense cooperation including a new missile defense system.

On Thursday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior joined them.

The meeting comes as China steps up pressure on the Philippines in the South China Sea over an area Beijing claims but international law says belongs to the Philippines.

The U.S., Japan, The Philippines and Australia held joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea Sunday ahead of this summit.