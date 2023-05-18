WASHINGTON/CARACAS, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. has assured the United Nations that it will shield a proposed UN-administered Venezuela humanitarian fund from creditors, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, removing a key obstacle to getting the money flowing.

After months of confusion over the issue, the Biden administration clarified that the fund, agreed to last year between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's opposition, could operate within the U.S. financial system without risk of lenders seizing it to repay debt, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas; Editing by Leslie Adler)