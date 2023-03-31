US to allow California to require half of all trucks be electric by 2035 -NYT

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration plans on Friday to grant California the legal authority to require that half of all heavy trucks sold in the state be fully electric by 2035, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

The authority would come in a legal waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Times reported. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub)