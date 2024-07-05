WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military is set to complete the withdrawal on Sunday of all U.S. personnel from Niger's Air Base 101 in the nation's capital, the two-star U.S. general coordinating the pullout said on Friday.

Niger's ruling junta in April ordered the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country. Until a coup last year Niger had been a key partner in Washington's fight against insurgents in the Sahel region of Africa, who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

"We will do a joint ceremony on that occasion that marks the departure of the last U.S. C-17 (aircraft). The government of Niger will assume control of former U.S. areas and facilities," Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman said, speaking by video conference from Niger's capital.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)