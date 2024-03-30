STORY: The U.S. has authorized the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel in recent days, two sources familiar with the effort say.

That's despite the growing concerns Washington has expressed about an anticipated Israeli military offensive in Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Some members of President Joe Biden's party are calling for him to cut U.S. military aid.

The new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, said the sources, who on Friday (March 29) confirmed a report in the Washington Post.

Israel faces strong international criticism over its bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza, which had killed at least 32,700 people as of Saturday (March 30), according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

The decision on weapons follows a visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this week when he discussed Israel's weapons requirements with U.S. counterparts.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to its longtime ally Israel, which is the leading recipient of U.S. foreign aid.

It has been sending air defenses and munitions, demonstrating how Biden's administration continues to support Israel ...

despite an increasingly public rift with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized that support and say it gives Israel a sense of impunity.

Biden on Friday acknowledged, quote, "the pain being felt" by many Arab Americans over the war in Gaza and U.S. support for Israel and its military offensive, which was launched after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people.

The White House declined comment on the weapons transfers, and the Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.