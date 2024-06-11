SHANGHAI, China, June 11 (Reuters) - Trade barriers imposed by the United States are curbing demand and suppressing exports of solar photovoltaics from China, the chairman of the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association said on Tuesday.

The Chinese solar manufacturing industry was under pressure as profits have fallen about 70% even as capacity has grown rapidly, Gongshan Zhu, Chairman of the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association and Global Green Energy Council said. (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)