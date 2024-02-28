US troops won't be sent to Ukraine, White House says

February 27, 2024 at 06:59 pm EST Share

STORY: Kirby's comments came after being asked about what French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (February 26) that France could not rule out sending troops on the ground to Ukraine and that he would maintain a strategic ambiguity on the subject. France's foreign minister Stephane Sejourne later sought to clarify Macron's comments saying Paris could send troops to Ukraine for specific needs, but not to fight in the war against Russia.

Kirby also denied the U.S. could have non-combat participation in the war. Kirby said the only U.S. military personnel currently on the ground are part of the defense attaché office of the embassy and are "doing important work in terms of helping us with the accountability of weapons and systems that are provided to Ukraine."