The U.S. has repeatedly raised the matter with top Chinese officials in the past three months, the report said.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Reuters) - The United States has asked China to urge Tehran to rein in Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea but has seen little sign of help from Beijing, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.
