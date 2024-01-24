January 24, 2024 at 12:16 am EST

(Reuters) - The United States has asked China to urge Tehran to rein in Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea but has seen little sign of help from Beijing, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.

The U.S. has repeatedly raised the matter with top Chinese officials in the past three months, the report said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)