The Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories dropped 0.3% instead of dipping 0.1% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers increased 0.4% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised.
Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. They fell 2.5% on a year-on-year basis in January. Private inventory investment subtracted 0.3% percentage point from GDP growth last quarter after providing a large boost in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 3.2% annualized rate in the fourth quarter.
Growth estimates for first quarter are converging around a 2.0% pace.
Wholesale motor vehicle inventories rose 0.7%. But there were decreases in stocks of farm products, chemicals, apparel and paper. Excluding autos, wholesale inventories dropped 0.4% in January. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.
Sales at wholesalers declined 1.7% after rising 0.3% in December. At January's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.36 months to clear shelves, up from 1.34 months in December.
