The Commerce Department said on Monday that wholesale inventories were unchanged instead of dipping 0.1% as previously reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers fell 0.3% in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. They increased 3.7% on a year-on-year basis in May.
Private inventory investment rose at its slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the first quarter, helping to restrict GDP growth to a 2.0% annualized pace in that three-month period.
The careful inventory management amid expectations of weaker demand because of higher borrowing costs is weighing on production at factories.
Wholesale motor vehicle inventories increased 1.1% in May after rising 0.3% in April. But inventories of furniture continued to decline as did stocks of lumber, paper, apparel, farm products and petroleum.
Excluding autos, wholesale inventories slipped 0.1% in May. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.2% after being unchanged in April. At May's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.41 months to clear shelves, up from 1.40 in April.
