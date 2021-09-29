USA CBD Expo Set to Return in Chicago Next Month with 50+ Speakers and 100s of Brands Under One Roof

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The next USA CDB Expo is set to be hosted at Chicago’s McCormick Place on Oct. 28-30, 2021. Following a successful return to an in-person format during its Atlanta-based conference in June, the nation’s largest CBD event series will continue with a three-day event in the Midwest that provides industry enthusiasts the opportunity to hear from more than 50 expert speakers, visit with hundreds of vendors and network with thousands of their peers.



Headlined by presenting sponsor 3Chi , the nation’s largest CBN and Delta-8 distributor, October’s USA CBD Expo will be an early celebration of sorts with the state soon to mark the second anniversary of the date upon which the recreational consumption, possession and sale of cannabis products were legalized in the state of Illinois. Within a time span of less than two years, Illinois’ recreational cannabis sector has already grown to an estimated $40 million per month in retail revenues, a clear testament to the industry’s growth potential and positive trajectory going forward.

This event has been designed to cater to both CBD industry newcomers and professionals alike. The conference will feature some of the CBD and Hemp industry’s leading professionals, who will present attendees with a series of educational seminars, keynote addresses and workshops. Seminars will cover a range of topics, including a focus on the commercial side of the CBD and hemp industry, current and future CBD market trends, health benefits, ongoing legalization efforts, as well as medicinal use cases. Additionally, some of the scheduled talks include CBD for sexual wellness, psychedelics education, the power of medicinal mushroom extracts, information about delta-8 and its legality, among other diverse topics.

Attracting industry personalities such as Samm Macias and Nick Smeriglio, the USA CBD Expo will feature a wide selection of the sector’s top thought leaders, including Angela Ardolino of CBD Dog Health; Asa Waldstein from the Supplement Advisory Group; Angela Boyce of Primo Gardens; Gary C. Evans of Generation Hemp; Jody McGinness of the Hemp Industries Association; and Jason Gann, star of Wilfred and representing Wilfred CBD, among a variety of other featured speakers.

In addition to an impressive list of expert speakers, the USA CBD Expo will also bring together upwards of 500 of the industry’s largest and most pioneering brands under a single roof. Participants can explore and discover some of the CBD and hemp sector’s newest and most innovative products, ranging from edibles and beverages to cosmetics and pet products. The event will also feature some of the latest developments within a variety of additional product segments, including tinctures, topicals, flower, vapes, and alternative products such as mushroom extracts, delta-8, and kratom.

The scale of the USA CBD Expo is perhaps only matched by the prominence of its various sponsors. In addition to presenting sponsor, 3Chi, this year’s gold sponsors will include the likes of body100, InvestorBrandNetwork’s CannabisNewsWire and MerchantE. The full list of sponsors and exhibitors can be found on the website.

To find out more about the nation’s largest CBD event, including information on the various attendee ticket options, visit https://usacbdexpo.com .

