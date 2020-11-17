Log in
USAFacts : Announces the Release of its Annual “Thanksgiving Fact Feast”

11/17/2020 | 05:52pm EST

Dine on Data This Thanksgiving

As many individuals and families around the United States plan their Thanksgiving gatherings in the face of the ongoing pandemic, some will come together and others will be apart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006291/en/

To help Americans have a little fun and come together over facts, USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for Americans to access and understand, today announced the release of its annual Thanksgiving Fact Feast. The handy resource is designed to allow Americans to test each other on the facts of our nation over the dinner table, whether in person or via video conference platforms like Skype and Zoom.

USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald said, “As the USAFacts team designed this year’s Thanksgiving Fact Feast, we reflected on the results of our annual State of the Facts Poll showing more than 8 in 10 people think disinformation is a major problem in the country. When Americans gather at the Thanksgiving table, we hope to create a productive discussion, rooted in trusted facts, that empowers families to discuss how to create positive change in their communities and country. A peace offering to get families on the same factual footing and avoid awkward family discussions.”

This year’s USAFact Thanksgiving Fact Feast is now live and will be featured on USAFacts’ home page during the holiday period. Please check it out to test your knowledge of key government topics including immigration, food security, education, climate, employment, healthcare, the economy and more.

USAFACTS

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides engaging visuals on data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics and policy outcomes — all aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at www.usafacts.org.


© Business Wire 2020
