USAID Tours CBL Gbarnga Cash Hub

04/26/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
EG Tarlue (middle) sandwiched by USAID and Bong Co. officials
Photo Credit: CBL

Gbarnga - April 24, 2021:Central Bank of Liberia Executive Governor, J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr. took a team of USAID (United States Agency for International Development) officials, headed by the USAID-Liberia Mission Director Sara Walter, on a tour of the CBL Cash Hub that is currently under construction in Gbarnga, Bong County to inspect progress thus far.

Bong County Superintendent Hon. Esther Walker was on hand to welcome the CBL and USAID team, expressing satisfaction with the level of work on the Hub.

CBL Executive Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr. said:

'The CBL Cash Hub is good for Bong County and good for accessibility because of the central location of Bong County. It will attract banking institutions to rural areas.'

The Project Supervision Consultant, Mr. Cedrick Windell Reeves, took the CBL-USAID team on a tour of the facility, providing an update on work at the facility.

LRA and CBL tellers will be at the Cash Hub to receive tax payments, as well as a Banking Hall set up, where deposits and withdrawals can be made.

Basically, the Cash Hub will be a CBL Bank replicated in Bong County.

The CBL-USAID team was then informed that the construction work, which started in February this year, will be completed, and become operational in time for July 26, 2021.

For more inquiries contact:

Cyrus W. Badio

Head of Corporate Communications

Central Bank of Liberia

Email: cwbadio@cbl.org.lr




Disclaimer

Central Bank of Liberia published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:46:04 UTC.


