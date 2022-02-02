Log in
USDA Announces Appointments to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board

02/02/2022 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date
February 02, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 35 members to serve on the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2022 and ending February 2025.

Newly appointed members are:

  • Arizona - Sine Kerr, Buckeye
  • Colorado - Constance Hass, Trinidad
  • Iowa - David C. Bruene, Kelley; and E. Michael Holden, Scranton
  • Kansas - Evan Lesser, Palco; and Larry W. Kendig, Osborne
  • Louisiana - John M. Thompson, Saint Francisville
  • Michigan - Monte J. Bordner, Sturgis
  • Minnesota - Bill Post, Chandler
  • Mississippi - Janet Gent Parker, Seminary
  • Missouri - Alfred Brandt, Linn
  • Nebraska - David W. Hamilton, Thedford; and Becky Potmesil, Alliance
  • New Mexico - Boe C. Lopez, Springer
  • North Carolina - Brian D. Warren, Newton Grove
  • Oklahoma - Angie Meyer, Okarche
  • South Dakota - VeaBea Thomas, Harrold; and Laurie Johnson, South Shore
  • Tennessee - Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon
  • Texas - Wesley Ratcliff, Oakwood; Ernie A. Morales, Devine; Bilynn Johnson, Happy; and David Henderson, Tennessee Colony
  • Utah - John Y. Ferry, Corinne
  • Wisconsin - Arin Crooks, Lancaster; and Tammy Wiedenbeck, Lancaster
  • Wyoming - Gwen Geis, Gillette
  • Mid-Atlantic Unit - Creed Ward, Volga, West Virginia
  • Northeast Unit - Warren W. Nop, Middlebury, Vermont
  • Southwest Unit - Kristin A. McQueary, Elko, Nevada; Brandon VanderPoel, Visalia, California; and Cortney Blasingame-Lawrence, Woodlake, California
  • Importer Unit - Stephen Sothmann, Washington, DC; Jason Frost, Washington, DC; and Steven D. Hobbs, Great Falls, Montana

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 States and 5 units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations. More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattlemen's Beef Board webpage.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


