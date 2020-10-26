USDA Announces Cotton Board Appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 13 members and 13 alternate members to serve on the Cotton Board. All appointees will serve three-year terms beginning Dec. 31, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Re-appointed members are:

Pace Hindsley, Producer, Marvell, Arkansas

Dustin Mancebo, Producer, Dos Palos, California

David M. Dunlow, Producer, Henrico, North Carolina

Bryan K. Patterson, Producer, Amherst, Texas

Debra R. Barrett, Producer, Edroy, Texas

Sigi Valverde, Producer, Shallowater, Texas

Chuck J. Ward, Importer, Hickory, North Carolina

Scott Johnson, Importer, San Francisco, California

Akiko Inui, Importer, New York, New York

Laurie A. Sutandar, Importer, Frisco, Texas

Debi M. Gregg, Importer, Riverside, California

Re-appointed alternate members are:

Rafe A. Banks, Producer, Clarkedale, Arkansas

Rebecca E. Thom, Producer, Lake Providence, Louisiana

Patrick L. Johnson, Jr., Producer, Tunica, Mississippi

Kent K. Smith, Producer, Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Michael C. Popp, Producer, El Campo, Texas

Jon T. Jones, Producer, Floydada, Texas

James W. McKinnon, Importer, Rye, New York

Dean Draughn, Importer, Severna Park, Maryland

Barbara Brereton Buhr, Importer, West Hartford, Connecticut

Stefanie Rotta, Importer, Birmingham, Michigan

Newly appointed members are:

Ben B. Guthrie, Producer, St. Joseph, Louisiana

Thomas S. Hayes III, Producer, Clarksdale, Mississippi

Newly appointed alternate members are:

Matthew A. Cauzza, Producer, Bakersfield, California

Justin W. Cave, Producer, Ackerly, Texas

Susanne St. Onge-Simpson, Importer, San Francisco, California

In addition, USDA appointed Jennifer Pisula, Importer, Wilmington, Delaware, to serve in the importer alternate member #15 position that expires Dec. 31, 2022. Willie A. Scott, Producer, Collins, Georgia, was appointed to serve as advisor with a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2023.

The Cotton Research and Promotion Act of 1966 authorized a national cotton research and promotion program that is both industry-operated and funded. More information is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cotton Board webpage or on the board's website at www.cottonboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

