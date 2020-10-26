Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA Announces Cotton Board Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
Date
October 26, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 13 members and 13 alternate members to serve on the Cotton Board. All appointees will serve three-year terms beginning Dec. 31, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Re-appointed members are:

  • Pace Hindsley, Producer, Marvell, Arkansas
  • Dustin Mancebo, Producer, Dos Palos, California
  • David M. Dunlow, Producer, Henrico, North Carolina
  • Bryan K. Patterson, Producer, Amherst, Texas
  • Debra R. Barrett, Producer, Edroy, Texas
  • Sigi Valverde, Producer, Shallowater, Texas
  • Chuck J. Ward, Importer, Hickory, North Carolina
  • Scott Johnson, Importer, San Francisco, California
  • Akiko Inui, Importer, New York, New York
  • Laurie A. Sutandar, Importer, Frisco, Texas
  • Debi M. Gregg, Importer, Riverside, California

Re-appointed alternate members are:

  • Rafe A. Banks, Producer, Clarkedale, Arkansas
  • Rebecca E. Thom, Producer, Lake Providence, Louisiana
  • Patrick L. Johnson, Jr., Producer, Tunica, Mississippi
  • Kent K. Smith, Producer, Rocky Mount, North Carolina
  • Michael C. Popp, Producer, El Campo, Texas
  • Jon T. Jones, Producer, Floydada, Texas
  • James W. McKinnon, Importer, Rye, New York
  • Dean Draughn, Importer, Severna Park, Maryland
  • Barbara Brereton Buhr, Importer, West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Stefanie Rotta, Importer, Birmingham, Michigan

Newly appointed members are:

  • Ben B. Guthrie, Producer, St. Joseph, Louisiana
  • Thomas S. Hayes III, Producer, Clarksdale, Mississippi

Newly appointed alternate members are:

  • Matthew A. Cauzza, Producer, Bakersfield, California
  • Justin W. Cave, Producer, Ackerly, Texas
  • Susanne St. Onge-Simpson, Importer, San Francisco, California

In addition, USDA appointed Jennifer Pisula, Importer, Wilmington, Delaware, to serve in the importer alternate member #15 position that expires Dec. 31, 2022. Willie A. Scott, Producer, Collins, Georgia, was appointed to serve as advisor with a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2023.

The Cotton Research and Promotion Act of 1966 authorized a national cotton research and promotion program that is both industry-operated and funded. More information is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cotton Board webpage or on the board's website at www.cottonboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

#

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 16:59:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pCOSTA CRUISES : Completes Italy's First LNG Bunkering Operation
PR
01:16pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of CONSOL Coal Resources LP
PR
01:16pBIOSTOCK :  Xintela reports promising results in Covid-19 project
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 26 October 2020
PU
01:15pLEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Updates on Norra Karr Exploration License
PU
01:14pHASBRO : revenue slips on production delays in movies, TV shows, shares fall
RE
01:13pSAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe
RE
01:12pHuawei CFO arrives at Canada court for witness testimony in U.S. extradition case
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for $38 billion merger - sources
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group