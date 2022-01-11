USDA Announces Cotton Board Appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of eight members and eight alternate members to serve on the Cotton Board. All appointees will serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Re-appointed members are:

Adam Hatley, Mesa, Arizona

George Teel Warbington, Vienna, Georgia

Jeff Posey, Roby, Texas

Julie Davis Holladay, Lubbock, Texas

Randy Braden, Midland, Texas

Michelle Tarry, Maplewood, New Jersey

Sonja Chapman, Boonton, New Jersey

Tara Hoffmann, New York, New York

Re-appointed alternate members are:

Ava Lynn Alcaida, Parker, Arizona

Jason French, Snyder, Texas

Steve Olson, Plainview, Texas

Patricia R. Lesser, Kentfield, California

Newly appointed alternate members are:

Caroline P. Collins, Waynesboro, Georgia

Brett Schniers, Wall, Texas

Joe Cuervo, Frisco, Texas

Scott C. Wagner, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In addition, USDA appointed Kirk Smithwick, Bremen, Alabama, to serve as importer alternate member #1; John R. Rosman, Frisco, Texas, to serve as importer alternate member #5; and, Matthew Davis, Granville, Ohio, to serve as importer alternate member #6 position. All with terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2022

Alex Armour, Producer, Somerville, Tennessee, was appointed to serve as a member with term that expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Kathy Fowler, Producer, Altus, Oklahoma, and Gem Mitchell, Producer, Bolivar, Tennessee, were appointed to serve as alternate members with terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Lamont Bridgeforth, Athens, Alabama, and Karen K. Kyllo, Henderson, Nevada, were appointed to serve as advisors with terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

The Cotton Research and Promotion Act of 1966 authorized a national cotton research and promotion program that is both industry-operated and funded. More information is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cotton Board webpage or on the board's website at www.cottonboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

