USDA Announces Cotton Board Appointments

01/11/2022
Date
January 11, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of eight members and eight alternate members to serve on the Cotton Board. All appointees will serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Re-appointed members are:

  • Adam Hatley, Mesa, Arizona
  • George Teel Warbington, Vienna, Georgia
  • Jeff Posey, Roby, Texas
  • Julie Davis Holladay, Lubbock, Texas
  • Randy Braden, Midland, Texas
  • Michelle Tarry, Maplewood, New Jersey
  • Sonja Chapman, Boonton, New Jersey
  • Tara Hoffmann, New York, New York

Re-appointed alternate members are:

  • Ava Lynn Alcaida, Parker, Arizona
  • Jason French, Snyder, Texas
  • Steve Olson, Plainview, Texas
  • Patricia R. Lesser, Kentfield, California

Newly appointed alternate members are:

  • Caroline P. Collins, Waynesboro, Georgia
  • Brett Schniers, Wall, Texas
  • Joe Cuervo, Frisco, Texas
  • Scott C. Wagner, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In addition, USDA appointed Kirk Smithwick, Bremen, Alabama, to serve as importer alternate member #1; John R. Rosman, Frisco, Texas, to serve as importer alternate member #5; and, Matthew Davis, Granville, Ohio, to serve as importer alternate member #6 position. All with terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2022

Alex Armour, Producer, Somerville, Tennessee, was appointed to serve as a member with term that expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Kathy Fowler, Producer, Altus, Oklahoma, and Gem Mitchell, Producer, Bolivar, Tennessee, were appointed to serve as alternate members with terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Lamont Bridgeforth, Athens, Alabama, and Karen K. Kyllo, Henderson, Nevada, were appointed to serve as advisors with terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

The Cotton Research and Promotion Act of 1966 authorized a national cotton research and promotion program that is both industry-operated and funded. More information is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cotton Board webpage or on the board's website at www.cottonboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
