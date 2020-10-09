Log in
USDA Approves Hemp Production Plans for Illinois, Oklahoma, the Comanche Nation, the San Carlos Apache Tribe of Arizona and the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma

10/09/2020 | 11:25am EDT
Date
October 09, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the approval of hemp production plans under the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program for Illinois, Oklahoma, the Comanche Nation, the San Carlos Apache Tribe of Arizona and the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, bringing the total number of approved plans to 65.<_o3a_p>

USDA continues to receive and review hemp production plans from states and Indian tribes. To review approved plans or check the status of a plan, visit the Status of State and Tribal Hemp Production Plans webpage.<_o3a_p>

State and tribal plans previously approved include:

States<_o3a_p>

Tribes<_o3a_p>

Delaware<_o3a_p>

Blackfeet Nation<_o3a_p>

Florida<_o3a_p>

Cayuga Nation<_o3a_p>

Georgia<_o3a_p>

Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes<_o3a_p>

Iowa<_o3a_p>

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe<_o3a_p>

Kansas<_o3a_p>

Chippewa Cree Tribe<_o3a_p>

Louisiana<_o3a_p>

Colorado River Indian Tribes<_o3a_p>

Maine<_o3a_p>

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs<_o3a_p>

Maryland<_o3a_p>

Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians<_o3a_p>

Massachusetts<_o3a_p>

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe<_o3a_p>

Minnesota<_o3a_p>

Fort Belknap Indian Community<_o3a_p>

Missouri<_o3a_p>

Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska<_o3a_p>

Montana<_o3a_p>

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians<_o3a_p>

Nebraska<_o3a_p>

La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indian Tribes<_o3a_p>

New Jersey<_o3a_p>

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians<_o3a_p>

Ohio<_o3a_p>

Lower Sioux Indian Community<_o3a_p>

Pennsylvania<_o3a_p>

Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida<_o3a_p>

South Carolina<_o3a_p>

Oglala Sioux Tribe<_o3a_p>

Tennessee<_o3a_p>

Otoe-Missouria Tribe<_o3a_p>

Texas<_o3a_p>

Pala Band of Mission Indians<_o3a_p>

Utah<_o3a_p>

Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma<_o3a_p>

Washington<_o3a_p>

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation<_o3a_p>

West Virginia<_o3a_p>

Pueblo of Picuris Tribe<_o3a_p>

Wyoming<_o3a_p>

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians<_o3a_p>

Puerto Rico<_o3a_p>

Rosebud Sioux Tribe<_o3a_p>

U.S. Virgin Islands<_o3a_p>

Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Santa Rosa Cahuilla Indian Tribe<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Santee Sioux Nation<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Seneca Nation of Indians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Yurok Tribe<_o3a_p>

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) directed USDA to develop a regulatory oversight program for hemp and include provisions for USDA to approve hemp production plans submitted by states and Indian tribes. Accordingly, on Oct. 31, 2019, USDA issued an interim final rule establishing the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program and the provisions for USDA to approve submitted plans. State and tribal plans provide details on practices and procedures that enable hemp producers in their jurisdictions to operate according to their individual plans and in compliance with federal laws.<_o3a_p>

For additional information about the program, visit the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program webpage.<_o3a_p>

For information or questions related to a specific plan, please contact the applicable state or tribe.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:24:00 UTC
