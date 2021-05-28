Log in
USDA Apr Farm Prices - May 28

05/28/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
    WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in April was +6.9% From March, and +28.3% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. 
 
April Prices Received Index Up 6.9 Percent 
 
The April Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 
105.1, increased 6.9 percent from March and 28 percent from April 2020. At 
106.1, the Crop Production Index was up 6.8 percent from last month and 
23 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 104.3, 
increased 7.1 percent from March, and 33 percent from April last year. 
Producers received higher prices during April for broilers, corn, hogs, and 
cattle but lower prices for market eggs, lettuce, broccoli, and cauliflower. 
In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also 
influences the indexes. In April, there was increased monthly movement for 
strawberries, milk, broilers, and oranges and decreased marketing of corn, 
soybeans, cattle, and hay. 
 
April Prices Paid Index Up 0.8 Percent 
 
The April Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, 
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 112.6, is up 0.8 percent from March 2021 and 
4.2 percent from April 2020. Higher prices in April for feeder cattle, feed 
grains, nitrogen, and feeder pigs more than offset lower prices for LP gas, 
milk cows, supplements, and diesel. 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2020           2020           2021           2021 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
   Group               Mar            Apr            Mar            Apr 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       92.4           81.9           98.3          105.1 
Prices Paid          109.6          108.1          111.7          112.6 
Ratio 1/                84             76             88             93 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-21 1517ET

HOT NEWS