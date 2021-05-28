USDA Apr Farm Prices - May 28

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for their products in April was +6.9% From March, and +28.3% From a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. April Prices Received Index Up 6.9 Percent The April Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 105.1, increased 6.9 percent from March and 28 percent from April 2020. At 106.1, the Crop Production Index was up 6.8 percent from last month and 23 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 104.3, increased 7.1 percent from March, and 33 percent from April last year. Producers received higher prices during April for broilers, corn, hogs, and cattle but lower prices for market eggs, lettuce, broccoli, and cauliflower. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In April, there was increased monthly movement for strawberries, milk, broilers, and oranges and decreased marketing of corn, soybeans, cattle, and hay. April Prices Paid Index Up 0.8 Percent The April Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 112.6, is up 0.8 percent from March 2021 and 4.2 percent from April 2020. Higher prices in April for feeder cattle, feed grains, nitrogen, and feeder pigs more than offset lower prices for LP gas, milk cows, supplements, and diesel. Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2020 2020 2021 2021 Index -------------------------------------------------------- Group Mar Apr Mar Apr ========================================================================= Prices Received 92.4 81.9 98.3 105.1 Prices Paid 109.6 108.1 111.7 112.6 Ratio 1/ 84 76 88 93 ========================================================================= 1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by farmers. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

