USDA Cattle on Feed Report Shows Smaller Herd

The Agriculture Department reported Friday that U.S. cattle inventories on feed through Dec. 1 were down versus the same time last year.

Total supplies of cattle on feedlots were 11.7 million head, down 3% from a year ago, the USDA said in its monthly Cattle on Feed Report. The decline was in line with analyst predictions, with those surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecasting inventories to be off by nearly 3 percentage points.

Placements of cattle on feed also fell, totaling 1.93 million head logged through November. This 2% slide was less than expected by analysts, who had forecast a slide of over 4 percentage points.

Marketings turned 1% higher, totaling 1.89 million head, in line with analyst projections.

The most-active cattle contract trading on the CME closed up 0.3% to $1.57775 a pound.

