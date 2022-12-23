Advanced search
USDA Cattle on Feed Report Shows Smaller Herd

12/23/2022 | 03:32pm EST
By Kirk Maltais


The Agriculture Department reported Friday that U.S. cattle inventories on feed through Dec. 1 were down versus the same time last year.

Total supplies of cattle on feedlots were 11.7 million head, down 3% from a year ago, the USDA said in its monthly Cattle on Feed Report. The decline was in line with analyst predictions, with those surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecasting inventories to be off by nearly 3 percentage points.

Placements of cattle on feed also fell, totaling 1.93 million head logged through November. This 2% slide was less than expected by analysts, who had forecast a slide of over 4 percentage points.

Marketings turned 1% higher, totaling 1.89 million head, in line with analyst projections.

The most-active cattle contract trading on the CME closed up 0.3% to $1.57775 a pound.


To see related data, search "USDA Monthly Cattle on Feed Data" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1531ET

