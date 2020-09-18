Log in
USDA Issues a Default Decision Against Justin Harless for Violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act

09/18/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
Date
Friday, September 18, 2020 - 1:00pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
154-20

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries, on Sept. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Justin Harless (Harless) of New Albany, Miss., for violation of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that between July 2019 and August 2019, Harless failed to pay timely for livestock purchases totaling $105,892 to three livestock market agencies.<_o3a_p>

Under the Default Decision and Order, Harless was assessed a civil penalty of $3,000 and was ordered to cease and desist from failing to pay timely for livestock purchases when acting as a livestock dealer or market agency. The full Default Decision and Order is available here (pdf).<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Jeana Harbison, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051, or by email at Jeana.M.Harbison@usda.gov. <_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 16:59:02 UTC
