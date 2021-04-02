Log in
USDA Issues a Packers and Stockyards Complaint and Reaches a Consent Decision against Murray Bresky Consultants LTD, dba Murray's Chicken for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

04/02/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Date
Friday, April 2, 2021 - 2:30pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
020-21

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a complaint and notice of hearing on Dec. 28, 2020, against Murray Bresky Consultants LTD, doing business as Murray's Chicken (Murray's) of South Fallsburg, N.Y., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that Murray's failed to timely pay the full purchase price for poultry.

On Jan. 15, 2021, USDA reached a consent decision and order against Murray's. Under the consent decision and order, Murray's is ordered to cease and desist from purchasing poultry in commerce and failing to timely pay the full purchase price of such poultry.

The P&S Act requires subject entities obtaining live poultry by purchases in a cash sale or subject entities obtaining live poultry under a poultry growing arrangement to issue the full payment by the next business day following purchase of the poultry or before the close of the fifteenth day following the week in which the poultry is slaughtered. Failure to timely pay for purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Jeana Harbison, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051, or by email at Jeana.M.Harbison@usda.gov.

#

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 18:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
