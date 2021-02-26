USDA Jan Farm Prices - Feb 26

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in January was -1.4% From December, but +1.2% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.
January Prices Received Index Down 1.4 Percent
The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at
90.0, decreased 1.4 percent from December but increased 1.2 percent from
January 2020. At 88.8, the Crop Production Index was down 3.1 percent from
last month but up 7.6 percent from the previous year. The Livestock
Production Index, at 91.7, increased 0.9 percent from December, but decreased
6.9 percent from January 2020. Producers received lower prices during January
for milk, broilers, cauliflower, and broccoli, but higher prices for corn,
market eggs, celery, and soybeans. In addition to prices, the volume change
of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In January, there was
decreased marketing of broilers, greenhouse & nursery, apples, and market
eggs and increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, strawberries, and
lettuce.
January Prices Paid Index Up 0.8 Percent
The January Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 113.1, is up 0.8 percent from December 2020
and 2.0 percent from January 2020. Higher prices in January for LP gas,
complete feeds, feeder pigs, and feed grains more than offset lower prices
for feeder cattle, share rent, cash rent, and wage rates.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2019 2019 2020 2020
Index --------------------------------------------------------
Group Dec Jan Dec Jan
=========================================================================
Prices Received 91.1 88.9 91.3 90.0
Prices Paid 110.9 110.9 112.2 113.1
Ratio 1/ 82 80 81 80
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
