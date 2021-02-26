Log in
USDA Jan Farm Prices - Feb 26

02/26/2021 | 03:24pm EST
    WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in January was -1.4% From December, but +1.2% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. 
 
January Prices Received Index Down 1.4 Percent 
 
The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 
90.0, decreased 1.4 percent from December but increased 1.2 percent from 
January 2020. At 88.8, the Crop Production Index was down 3.1 percent from 
last month but up 7.6 percent from the previous year. The Livestock 
Production Index, at 91.7, increased 0.9 percent from December, but decreased 
6.9 percent from January 2020. Producers received lower prices during January 
for milk, broilers, cauliflower, and broccoli, but higher prices for corn, 
market eggs, celery, and soybeans. In addition to prices, the volume change 
of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In January, there was 
decreased marketing of broilers, greenhouse & nursery, apples, and market 
eggs and increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, strawberries, and 
lettuce. 
 
January Prices Paid Index Up 0.8 Percent 
 
The January Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, 
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 113.1, is up 0.8 percent from December 2020 
and 2.0 percent from January 2020. Higher prices in January for LP gas, 
complete feeds, feeder pigs, and feed grains more than offset lower prices 
for feeder cattle, share rent, cash rent, and wage rates. 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2019           2019           2020           2020 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
   Group               Dec            Jan            Dec            Jan 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       91.1           88.9           91.3           90.0 
Prices Paid          110.9          110.9          112.2          113.1 
Ratio 1/                82             80             81             80 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1523ET

