USDA Nov Farm Prices - Dec 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for their products in November was +4.1% From October, and +2.2% From a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. November Prices Received Index Up 4.1 Percent The November Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 92.4, increased 4.1 percent from October and 2.2 percent from November 2019. At 91.1, the Crop Production Index is up 3.9 percent from last month and 7.1 percent from November 2019. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.2, increased 4.0 percent from October, but decreased 3.0 percent from November 2019. Producers received higher prices during November for broilers, soybeans, corn, and milk but lower prices for hogs, turkeys, market eggs, and oranges. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In November, there was increased monthly movement for corn, milk, cattle, and cotton and decreased marketing of soybeans, grapes, wheat, and lettuce. November Prices Paid Index Up 0.7 Percent The November Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.9, is up 0.7 percent from October 2020 and 1.2 percent from November 2019. Higher prices in November for complete feeds, feeder cattle, concentrates, and other services more than offset lower prices for other machinery, gasoline, tractors, and nitrogen. Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2019 2019 2020 2020 Index -------------------------------------------------------- Group Oct Nov Oct Nov ========================================================================= Prices Received 86 90.4 88.8 92.4 Prices Paid 110.4 110.6 111.1 111.9 Ratio 1/ 78 81 80 82 ========================================================================= 1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by farmers. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1516ET