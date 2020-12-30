Log in
USDA Nov Farm Prices - Dec 30

12/30/2020
    WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in November was +4.1% From October, and +2.2% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. 
 
November Prices Received Index Up 4.1 Percent 
 
The November Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 
92.4, increased 4.1 percent from October and 2.2 percent from November 2019. 
At 91.1, the Crop Production Index is up 3.9 percent from last month and 
7.1 percent from November 2019. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.2, 
increased 4.0 percent from October, but decreased 3.0 percent from November 
2019. Producers received higher prices during November for broilers, 
soybeans, corn, and milk but lower prices for hogs, turkeys, market eggs, and 
oranges. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed 
also influences the indexes. In November, there was increased monthly 
movement for corn, milk, cattle, and cotton and decreased marketing of 
soybeans, grapes, wheat, and lettuce. 
 
November Prices Paid Index Up 0.7 Percent 
 
The November Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, 
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.9, is up 0.7 percent from October 2020 
and 1.2 percent from November 2019. Higher prices in November for complete 
feeds, feeder cattle, concentrates, and other services more than offset lower 
prices for other machinery, gasoline, tractors, and nitrogen. 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2019           2019           2020           2020 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
   Group               Oct            Nov            Oct            Nov 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received         86           90.4           88.8           92.4 
Prices Paid          110.4          110.6          111.1          111.9 
Ratio 1/                78             81             80             82 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1516ET

