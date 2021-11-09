USDA November Production Report

In its November crop report, USDA estimated a 2021-22 U.S. cotton crop of 18.20 million bales. Upland production was estimated at 17.85 million bales and extra-long staple production at 346,000 bales.

Harvested area was an estimated 9.92 million acres, implying a non-harvested area of about 1.27 million acres. The resulting abandonment rate is about 11.34%. The national average yield per harvested acre was estimated to be about 880 pounds, 17 pounds more than the five-year average.