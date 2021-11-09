USDA November Production Report

In its November crop report, USDA estimated a 2021-22 U.S. cotton crop of 18.20 million bales. Upland production was estimated at 17.85 million bales and extra-long staple production at 346,000 bales.
Harvested area was an estimated 9.92 million acres, implying a non-harvested area of about 1.27 million acres. The resulting abandonment rate is about 11.34%. The national average yield per harvested acre was estimated to be about 880 pounds, 17 pounds more than the five-year average.
Disclaimer
National Cotton Council of America published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 17:54:05 UTC.