Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

USDA November Production Report

11/09/2021 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In its November crop report, USDA estimated a 2021-22 U.S. cotton crop of 18.20 million bales. Upland production was estimated at 17.85 million bales and extra-long staple production at 346,000 bales.

Harvested area was an estimated 9.92 million acres, implying a non-harvested area of about 1.27 million acres. The resulting abandonment rate is about 11.34%. The national average yield per harvested acre was estimated to be about 880 pounds, 17 pounds more than the five-year average.

Disclaimer

National Cotton Council of America published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pChinese property bonds dive as contagion kicks in
RE
12:56pOil rises on higher demand forecasts, tight supplies
RE
12:55pUSDA November Production Report
PU
12:51pIF IT AIN'T BROKE : Canadians want central bank to keep policy framework
RE
12:47pExclusive-KKR-backed OneStream Software hires Morgan Stanley to lead U.S. IPO - sources
RE
12:45pU.S. extends ban on securities investments in companies linked to China military
RE
12:43pGasoline, auto retailing boost U.S. producer prices
RE
12:41pOklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid award against Johnson & Johnson
RE
12:41pCongo Republic seeks Glencore loan deal within a year, says oil minister
RE
12:39pReuters unmasks Trump supporters who terrified U.S. election workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
4Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse
5Analyst recommendations: Intercontinental Exchange, Airbnb, Moderna, Qu..

HOT NEWS