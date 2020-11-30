USDA Oct Farm Prices - Nov 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for their products in October was -0.2% From September, but +3.3% From a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday. October Prices Received Index Down 0.2 Percent The October Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 88.8, decreased 0.2 percent from September but increased 3.3 percent from October 2019. At 87.7, the Crop Production Index is down 6.4 percent from last month but up 5.5 percent from October 2019. The Livestock Production Index, at 90.6, increased 7.7 percent from September, but is unchanged from October 2019. Producers received higher prices during October for milk, hogs, market eggs, and broilers but lower prices for potatoes, rice, dry beans, and sunflowers. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. In October, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, broilers, and grapes. October Prices Paid Index Up 0.7 Percent The October Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.1, is up 0.7 percent from September 2020 and 0.6 percent from October 2019. Higher prices in October for complete feeds, feeder pigs, concentrates, and feed grains more than offset lower prices for diesel, other services, gasoline, and wage rates. Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2019 2019 2020 2020 Index -------------------------------------------------------- Group Sep Oct Sep Oct ========================================================================= Prices Received 88 86.0 89.0 88.8 Prices Paid 109.6 110.4 110.3 111.1 Ratio 1/ 80 78 81 80 ========================================================================= 1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by farmers. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

