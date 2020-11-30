USDA Oct Farm Prices - Nov 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in October was -0.2% From September, but +3.3% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday.
October Prices Received Index Down 0.2 Percent
The October Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at
88.8, decreased 0.2 percent from September but increased 3.3 percent from
October 2019. At 87.7, the Crop Production Index is down 6.4 percent from
last month but up 5.5 percent from October 2019. The Livestock Production
Index, at 90.6, increased 7.7 percent from September, but is unchanged from
October 2019. Producers received higher prices during October for milk, hogs,
market eggs, and broilers but lower prices for potatoes, rice, dry beans, and
sunflowers. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume
change of commodities producers market. In October, there was increased
monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased
marketing of cattle, milk, broilers, and grapes.
October Prices Paid Index Up 0.7 Percent
The October Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.1, is up 0.7 percent from September 2020
and 0.6 percent from October 2019. Higher prices in October for complete
feeds, feeder pigs, concentrates, and feed grains more than offset lower
prices for diesel, other services, gasoline, and wage rates.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2019 2019 2020 2020
Index --------------------------------------------------------
Group Sep Oct Sep Oct
=========================================================================
Prices Received 88 86.0 89.0 88.8
Prices Paid 109.6 110.4 110.3 111.1
Ratio 1/ 80 78 81 80
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
