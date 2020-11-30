Log in
USDA Oct Farm Prices - Nov 30

11/30/2020 | 03:21pm EST
    WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in October was -0.2% From September, but +3.3% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday. 
 
October Prices Received Index Down 0.2 Percent 
 
The October Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 
88.8, decreased 0.2 percent from September but increased 3.3 percent from 
October 2019. At 87.7, the Crop Production Index is down 6.4 percent from 
last month but up 5.5 percent from October 2019. The Livestock Production 
Index, at 90.6, increased 7.7 percent from September, but is unchanged from 
October 2019. Producers received higher prices during October for milk, hogs, 
market eggs, and broilers but lower prices for potatoes, rice, dry beans, and 
sunflowers. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume 
change of commodities producers market. In October, there was increased 
monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased 
marketing of cattle, milk, broilers, and grapes. 
 
October Prices Paid Index Up 0.7 Percent 
 
The October Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, 
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.1, is up 0.7 percent from September 2020 
and 0.6 percent from October 2019. Higher prices in October for complete 
feeds, feeder pigs, concentrates, and feed grains more than offset lower 
prices for diesel, other services, gasoline, and wage rates. 
 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2019           2019           2020           2020 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
   Group               Sep            Oct            Sep            Oct 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received         88           86.0           89.0           88.8 
Prices Paid          109.6          110.4          110.3          111.1 
Ratio 1/                80             78             81             80 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 1520ET

