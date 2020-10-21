Log in
USDA Proposes Revisions to U.S. Standards for Frozen Corn on the Cob

10/21/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
Date
October 21, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is proposing to revise the U.S. Standards for Frozen Corn on the Cob.<_o3a_p>

AMS is proposing to replace the dual nomenclature grading system, which uses two terms to describe each quality level in the standard, with a letter grade system that will use a single term. AMS also proposes making editorial changes to the standards that would bring the grade standards in line with the present quality levels being marketed today and provide guidance in the effective use of these products.<_o3a_p>

The notice of the proposed revisions was published in the Federal Register on Oct. 21, 2020. Written comments must be received by Dec. 21, 2020. Comments should be submitted online at regulations.gov, faxed to (540) 361-1199, or mailed to the USDA, Specialty Crops Inspection Division, 100 Riverside Parkway, Suite 101, Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22406.<_o3a_p>

Copies of the proposed revised U.S. Standards for Grades of Frozen Corn on the Cob are available at regulations.gov. Copies of the current U.S. Standards for Grades of Frozen Corn on the Cob are available on the AMS website.<_o3a_p>

For more information, contact Brian Griffin at (202) 748-2155 or Brian.Griffin@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 17:49:00 UTC

