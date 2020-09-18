USDA Reaches a Consent Decision with James F. Tollett Jr., d/b/a Tollett Farms for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

WASHINGTON, Sept., 18, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries, on Aug. 28, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision against James F. Tollett Jr., doing business as Tollett Farms (Tollett) of Dayton, Tenn., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that from June 2018 through April 2019, Tollett failed to pay, when due, the full purchase price of livestock in ten transactions totaling $142,587.<_o3a_p>

Under the consent decision, Tollett, along with its agents and employees, must cease and desist from purchasing livestock in commerce and failing to pay the full purchase price for livestock. In addition, Tollett will be prohibited from registering under the Act for five years, beginning Aug. 28, 2020. The full consent is available here (pdf).<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Jeana Harbison, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051, or by email at Jeana.M.Harbison@usda.gov. <_o3a_p>

