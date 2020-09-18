Log in
USDA Reaches a Consent Decision with James F. Tollett Jr., d/b/a Tollett Farms for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

09/18/2020 | 11:45am EDT
Date
Friday, September 18, 2020 - 12:00pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
146-20

WASHINGTON, Sept., 18, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries, on Aug. 28, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision against James F. Tollett Jr., doing business as Tollett Farms (Tollett) of Dayton, Tenn., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that from June 2018 through April 2019, Tollett failed to pay, when due, the full purchase price of livestock in ten transactions totaling $142,587.<_o3a_p>

Under the consent decision, Tollett, along with its agents and employees, must cease and desist from purchasing livestock in commerce and failing to pay the full purchase price for livestock. In addition, Tollett will be prohibited from registering under the Act for five years, beginning Aug. 28, 2020. The full consent is available here (pdf).<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Jeana Harbison, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051, or by email at Jeana.M.Harbison@usda.gov. <_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 15:44:04 UTC
