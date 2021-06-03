USDA Seeks Nominees for the National Potato Promotion Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominees to fill 57 producer and importer member seats and one public member seat on the National Potato Promotion Board. The nominating process will be completed by August 15, 2021. USDA will appoint individuals to succeed members whose terms expire February 28, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Nominations for producer members are submitted by potato producers in various states. Importers nominate importer members. Contact the National Potato Promotion Board for more information. You may also contact USDA Marketing Specialist Stacy Jones King at (202)720-4140 or Stacy.JonesKing@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

The National Potato Promotion Board is industry-funded and supports the domestic and international marketing and promotion of U.S. potatoes.<_o3a_p>

AMS policy is that the diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of their industries in experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.<_o3a_p>

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.<_o3a_p>

More information about the board is available on the AMS National Potato Promotion Board webpage and the board's website, potatoesusa.com.<_o3a_p>

