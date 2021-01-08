USDA Seeks Organizations to Nominate Members to the United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from sorghum associations and farm organizations interested in nominating sorghum producers to the United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board. Applications are due by Feb. 7, 2021.<_o3a_p>

State, regional or national organizations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership must be one of the following:<_o3a_p>

State-legislated sorghum promotion, research and information organizations.<_o3a_p>

Organizations whose primary purpose is to represent sorghum producers within a state, region or at the national level.<_o3a_p>

Organizations that have sorghum producers as members.<_o3a_p>

Sorghum associations or farm organizations that wish to be certified to nominate members to the board must complete the Application for Certification to Make Nominations to the Sorghum Promotion, Research, and Information Board (LPS-27) found on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) United Sorghum Checkoff Program webpage.<_o3a_p>

After reviewing the application USDA will notify the organization or association whether it has been certified. Organizations currently certified to nominate board members do not need to reapply. The Secretary of Agriculture appoints board members from nominations submitted by certificated organizations.<_o3a_p>

For more information about the certification process, contact Barbara Josselyn, Research and Promotion Division, at (202) 690-2611 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

The United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board is composed of 13 sorghum producers.<_o3a_p>

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.<_o3a_p>

