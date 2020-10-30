USDA Sep Farm Prices +0.9% From Aug, +1.1% From Year

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

for their products in September was up 0.9% From August, and was up 1.1%

from a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.

The September Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at

89.0, increased 0.9 percent from August and 1.1 percent from September 2019.

At 93.7, the Crop Production Index was up 1.3 percent from last month and

5.9 percent from September 2019. The Livestock Production Index, at 84.1,

increased 0.2 percent from August, but decreased 3.7 percent from September

2019. Producers received higher prices during September for lettuce, hogs,

corn, and soybeans but lower prices for milk, broilers, potatoes, and hay. In

addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change of

commodities producers market. In September, there was increased monthly

movement for soybeans, corn, apples, and dry beans and decreased marketing of

cattle, wheat, cotton, and strawberries.

September Prices Paid Index Up 0.4 Percent

The September Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest,

Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.3, is up 0.4 percent from

August 2020 and 0.6 percent from September 2019. Higher prices in September

for feeder pigs, feed grains, complete feeds, and supplements more than

offset lower prices for hay and forages, feeder cattle, other services, and

LP gas.

Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2019 2019 2020 2020 Index -------------------------------------------------------- Group Aug Sep Aug Sep ========================================================================= Prices Received 91.3 88.0 88.2 89.0 Prices Paid 110.6 109.6 109.9 110.3 Ratio 1/ 82 80 80 81 =========================================================================

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1522ET