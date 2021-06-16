Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA Settles a Packers and Stockyards Case against Farmers Stockyards Inc.

06/16/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - 1:00pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
065-21

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 -The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a stipulation agreement with Farmers Stockyards Inc. (Farmers) of Flemingsburg, Ky., on May 24, 2021, for violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Farmers waived its rights to a hearing and paid a penalty of $8,000.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that Farmers failed to maintain its custodial account, resulting in custodial shortages of $131,971 on Sept. 30, 2020, $274,758 on Oct. 31, 2020, and $135,361 on Nov. 30, 2020. The custodial account shortages were partly due to Farmers failing to reimburse the custodial account for purchases and uncollected receivables. Such custodial account misuse caused 131 checks to be returned due to nonsufficient funds.

A custodial account is a trust account designated for shippers' proceeds from the sale of livestock in trust for sellers. Operating with custodial account shortages is a violation of the P&S Act and places livestock sellers at risk of not being paid timely or at all.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $29,270 per violation against any person after the notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Bryice Wilke, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 314-3888, or by email at Bryice.A.Wilke@usda.gov.

#

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pXPENG  : Releases New Valet Parking Assist Function in Latest Xmart OS OTA Upgrade
BU
01:11pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
01:11pINSPIRE BRANDS  : Names Kate Jaspon Chief Financial Officer
BU
01:10pCALGARY STAMPEDE  : to welcome new Chief Executive Officer
PU
01:10pAS OLAINFARM  : On substantial participation
AQ
01:10pCITIZENS  : Shareholders Approve Say-On-Pay
PU
01:10pCentral Government and four regional governments look with Finland for European solutions to depopulation and insularity challenges
PU
01:10pSweden Raises SEK10 Billion in New 50-Year Government Bond
DJ
01:09pWhoever said “No Pain, No Gain” has Never Worked Out With an EMSCULPT NEO
GL
01:08pRIDESHARE REBOUND : More drivers, less wait time
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors await Fed's take on inflation worries
2Fed expected to flag start of monetary policy shift debate
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4How yesterday’s data could affect Fed policy
5UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target

HOT NEWS