USDA Settles a Packers and Stockyards Case against Valley Livestock Inc.

05/12/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
Date
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 - 1:30pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
050-21

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a stipulation agreement with Valley Livestock Inc. (Valley Livestock), of Ontario, Calif., on March 19, 2021, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Valley Livestock waived their rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $900.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed Valley Livestock failed to timely pay for 16 livestock purchases, totaling $144,423, from February 3, through March 24, 2020. The payments ranged up to 14 days late.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases is a violation of the P&S Act.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $28,061 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Jeana Harbison, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051, or by email at Jeana.M.Harbison@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


