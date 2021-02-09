USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 9

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ ======================================================================== Item 2019/20 2020/21 prev Feb 9 prev Feb 9 ======================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 76.1 76.1 83.1 83.1 Harvested 74.9 74.9 82.3 82.3 Bushels Yield per harvested acre 47.4 47.4 50.2 50.2 Million bushels Beginning stocks 909 909 525 525 Production 3,552 3,552 4,135 4,135 Imports 15 15 35 35 Supply, total 4,476 4,476 4,695 4,695 Crushings 2,165 2,165 2,200 2,200 Exports 1,682 1,682 2,230 2,250 Seed 96 96 103 103 Residual 9 9 22 22 Use, total 3,952 3,952 4,555 4,575 Ending stocks 525 525 140 120 Avg farm prc($/bu) 2/ 8.57 8.57 11.15 11.15 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,775 1,775 1,849 1,849 Production 4/ 24,912 24,912 25,565 25,565 Imports 319 319 350 350 Supply, total 27,006 27,006 27,764 27,764 Domestic Disappearance 22,319 22,319 23,200 23,300 Biodiesel 3/ 7,858 7,858 8,200 8,300 Food, Feed & other industrial 14,461 14,461 15,000 15,000 Exports 2,839 2,839 2,750 2,750 Use, total 25,158 25,158 25,950 26,050 Ending stocks 1,849 1,849 1,814 1,714 Avg farm prc(c/lb) 2/ 29.65 29.65 38.50 40.00 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 402 402 341 341 Production 4/ 51,100 51,100 51,959 51,959 Imports 639 639 600 600 Supply, total 52,142 52,142 52,900 52,900 Domestic Disappearance 37,723 37,723 38,300 38,300 Exports 14,077 14,077 14,250 14,250 Use, total 51,800 51,800 52,550 52,550 Ending stocks 341 341 350 350 Avg Farm prc($/s.t.) 2/ 299.50 299.50 390.00 400.00 ======================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur. 3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 173 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 200 million bushels for 2020/21. Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com

