Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 9

02/09/2021 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
          U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ 
======================================================================== 
Item                          2019/20                   2020/21 
                           prev     Feb 9          prev          Feb 9 
======================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                   76.1      76.1            83.1            83.1 
 Harvested                 74.9      74.9            82.3            82.3 
                                        Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                      47.4      47.4            50.2            50.2 
                                      Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks           909       909             525             525 
 Production               3,552     3,552           4,135           4,135 
 Imports                     15        15              35              35 
 Supply, total            4,476     4,476           4,695           4,695 
 Crushings                2,165     2,165           2,200           2,200 
 Exports                  1,682     1,682           2,230           2,250 
 Seed                        96        96             103             103 
 Residual                     9         9              22              22 
 Use, total               3,952     3,952           4,555           4,575 
 Ending stocks              525       525             140             120 
 Avg farm prc($/bu) 2/     8.57      8.57           11.15           11.15 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks          1,775     1,775           1,849           1,849 
Production 4/            24,912    24,912          25,565          25,565 
Imports                     319       319             350             350 
Supply, total            27,006    27,006          27,764          27,764 
Domestic Disappearance   22,319    22,319          23,200          23,300 
Biodiesel 3/              7,858     7,858           8,200           8,300 
Food, Feed & 
 other industrial        14,461    14,461          15,000          15,000 
Exports                   2,839     2,839           2,750           2,750 
Use, total               25,158    25,158          25,950          26,050 
Ending stocks             1,849     1,849           1,814           1,714 
Avg farm prc(c/lb) 2/     29.65     29.65           38.50           40.00 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks            402       402             341             341 
Production 4/            51,100    51,100          51,959          51,959 
Imports                     639       639             600             600 
Supply, total            52,142    52,142          52,900          52,900 
Domestic Disappearance   37,723    37,723          38,300          38,300 
Exports                  14,077    14,077          14,250          14,250 
Use, total               51,800    51,800          52,550          52,550 
Ending stocks               341       341             350             350 
Avg Farm prc($/s.t.) 2/  299.50    299.50          390.00          400.00 
======================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  Reliability calculations at end 
of report.  1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 
for soybean oil and soybean meal.  2/ Prices: soybeans  marketing year 
weighted average price received by farmers; oil  simple average of crude 
soybean oil  Decatur; meal  simple average of 48 percent protein  Decatur. 
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. 
Energy Information Administration.  4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 
173 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 200 million bushels for 2020/21. 
 
 
Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 61.04 Delayed Quote.15.86%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.35% 436.3 End-of-day quote.-0.90%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.33% 45.7 End-of-day quote.5.31%
WTI 0.50% 58.319 Delayed Quote.19.09%
Latest news "Commodities"
06:30aU.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise
RE
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Feb 9
DJ
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Feb 9
DJ
06:17aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 9
DJ
06:17aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 9
DJ
06:17aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 9
DJ
06:04aUSDA sees smaller corn, soy supplies as exports rise - WASDE
RE
05:59aTotal ADRs Down After Earnings, Outlook
DJ
05:53aTotal rebrands in pivot away from oil after better quarter
RE
05:20aGold gains as dollar slips, stimulus bets grow
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ