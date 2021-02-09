USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 9

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/
========================================================================
Item 2019/20 2020/21
prev Feb 9 prev Feb 9
========================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 76.1 76.1 83.1 83.1
Harvested 74.9 74.9 82.3 82.3
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 47.4 47.4 50.2 50.2
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 909 909 525 525
Production 3,552 3,552 4,135 4,135
Imports 15 15 35 35
Supply, total 4,476 4,476 4,695 4,695
Crushings 2,165 2,165 2,200 2,200
Exports 1,682 1,682 2,230 2,250
Seed 96 96 103 103
Residual 9 9 22 22
Use, total 3,952 3,952 4,555 4,575
Ending stocks 525 525 140 120
Avg farm prc($/bu) 2/ 8.57 8.57 11.15 11.15
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,775 1,775 1,849 1,849
Production 4/ 24,912 24,912 25,565 25,565
Imports 319 319 350 350
Supply, total 27,006 27,006 27,764 27,764
Domestic Disappearance 22,319 22,319 23,200 23,300
Biodiesel 3/ 7,858 7,858 8,200 8,300
Food, Feed &
other industrial 14,461 14,461 15,000 15,000
Exports 2,839 2,839 2,750 2,750
Use, total 25,158 25,158 25,950 26,050
Ending stocks 1,849 1,849 1,814 1,714
Avg farm prc(c/lb) 2/ 29.65 29.65 38.50 40.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 402 402 341 341
Production 4/ 51,100 51,100 51,959 51,959
Imports 639 639 600 600
Supply, total 52,142 52,142 52,900 52,900
Domestic Disappearance 37,723 37,723 38,300 38,300
Exports 14,077 14,077 14,250 14,250
Use, total 51,800 51,800 52,550 52,550
Ending stocks 341 341 350 350
Avg Farm prc($/s.t.) 2/ 299.50 299.50 390.00 400.00
========================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end
of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1
for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year
weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude
soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur.
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2
173 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 200 million bushels for 2020/21.
Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-09-21 1216ET