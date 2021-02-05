Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Feb 5

02/05/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
NW_LS446 
Des Moines, IA     Fri, Feb 05, 2021     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 2/5/2021 was estimated at 4.51 per cwt live, up 
0.05 when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                             Lbs     Price   Change   Value 
                                             Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed           0.28  115.00     9.75    0.32 
Chitterlings                  1.26   42.00     -       0.53 
Ears, edible export           0.19  150.00     -       0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx    0.18   95.00     -       0.17 
Hearts, slashed, domestic     0.28   57.00     2.00    0.16 
Kidneys, inedible             0.25   11.75     -       0.03 
Livers, inedible              1.25   17.00     -       0.21 
Melts, inedible               0.17    5.50     -       0.01 
Salivary Glands               0.26   46.00     -       0.12 
Snouts, mask on               0.28  135.00     -       0.38 
Stomachs, scld, small box     0.43   95.00     -       0.41 
Lungs, inedible               0.95    4.63     -       0.04 
Choice white grease           0.50   34.50     0.25    0.17 
Pork meat & bone meal         1.57  365.75    -2.50    0.29 
Pork blood meal               0.58 1115.75    40.75    0.32 
Lard                          1.72   38.25     -       0.66 
Blood plasma                  2.01   20.00     -       0.40 
                Totals:      12.16                     4.51 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):       6.09 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1645ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:52aWorld shares scale new peak on stimulus hopes; oil gains
RE
10:47aEnergy Advances As Oil Finishes At One-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10:46aUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Feb 5
DJ
10:41aOil 'tailwind' helps Canadian dollar end weekly losing streak
RE
09:51aWheat Rises on Livestock Producers' Need for Feed
DJ
09:34aOil prices hit a one-year high
RE
09:32aOil rises 1%, hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ output cuts
RE
09:02aFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 8.91% This Week to Settle at $56.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:16aConsumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
07:35aCorrection to Saudi Aramco Article
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ