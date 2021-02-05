USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Feb 5

NW_LS446 Des Moines, IA Fri, Feb 05, 2021 USDA Market News WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the week ended 2/5/2021 was estimated at 4.51 per cwt live, up 0.05 when compared to last week. FOB CENTRAL U.S. CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - Lbs Price Change Value Prv/Wk Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 115.00 9.75 0.32 Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53 Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29 Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 95.00 - 0.17 Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 57.00 2.00 0.16 Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03 Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21 Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01 Salivary Glands 0.26 46.00 - 0.12 Snouts, mask on 0.28 135.00 - 0.38 Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 95.00 - 0.41 Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04 Choice white grease 0.50 34.50 0.25 0.17 Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 365.75 -2.50 0.29 Pork blood meal 0.58 1115.75 40.75 0.32 Lard 1.72 38.25 - 0.66 Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40 Totals: 12.16 4.51 Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 6.09 (1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1530C VMA

