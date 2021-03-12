Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Mar 12

03/12/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
NW_LS446 
Des Moines, IA     Fri, Mar 12, 2021     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 3/12/2021 was estimated at 4.60 per cwt live, unchanged 
when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                             Lbs     Price   Change   Value 
                                             Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed           0.28  118.00     -       0.33 
Chitterlings                  1.26   42.00     -       0.53 
Ears, edible export           0.19  150.00     -       0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx    0.18   95.00     -       0.17 
Hearts, slashed, domestic     0.28   58.00     -       0.16 
Kidneys, inedible             0.25   11.75     -       0.03 
Livers, inedible              1.25   17.00     -       0.21 
Melts, inedible               0.17    5.50     -       0.01 
Salivary Glands               0.26   47.00    -3.25    0.12 
Snouts, mask on               0.28  135.00     -       0.38 
Stomachs, scld, small box     0.43   95.00     -       0.41 
Lungs, inedible               0.95    4.63     -       0.04 
Choice white grease           0.50   42.00     1.50    0.21 
Pork meat & bone meal         1.57  387.50    17.50    0.30 
Pork blood meal               0.58 1199.00   -51.00    0.35 
Lard                          1.72   38.25     -       0.66 
Blood plasma                  2.01   20.00     -       0.40 
                Totals:      12.16                     4.60 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):       6.22 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1721ET

Latest news "Commodities"
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:22pUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Mar 12
DJ
04:31pStorms forecast for U.S. Plains drive wheat to one-month low
RE
04:08pWheat Futures Ease As U.S. Warms Up
DJ
03:49pOil settles near $70/bbl on hopes of recovering demand
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.73% This Week to Settle at $65.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:20pStorms forecast for U.S. Plains drives wheat to one-month low
RE
02:14pRetail Sales Expected to Fall for February -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:57pVale, Anglo American underline ESG issues as copper demand soars
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ