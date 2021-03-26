Log in
USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Mar 26

03/26/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
Des Moines, IA     Fri, Mar 26, 2021     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 3/26/2021 was estimated at 4.88 per cwt live, up 
0.01 when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                             Lbs     Price   Change   Value 
                                             Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed           0.28  118.00     -       0.33 
Chitterlings                  1.26   42.00     -       0.53 
Ears, edible export           0.19  150.00     -       0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx    0.18   95.00     -       0.17 
Hearts, slashed, domestic     0.28   68.00     1.00    0.19 
Kidneys, inedible             0.25   11.75     -       0.03 
Livers, inedible              1.25   17.00     -       0.21 
Melts, inedible               0.17    5.50     -       0.01 
Salivary Glands               0.26   37.00     -       0.10 
Snouts, mask on               0.28  135.00     -       0.38 
Stomachs, scld, small box     0.43   95.00     -       0.41 
Lungs, inedible               0.95    4.63     -       0.04 
Choice white grease           0.50   45.75     2.25    0.23 
Pork meat & bone meal         1.57  392.00    -1.50    0.31 
Pork blood meal               0.58 1206.25     6.25    0.35 
Lard                          1.72   52.25     -       0.90 
Blood plasma                  2.01   20.00     -       0.40 
                Totals:      12.16                     4.88 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):       6.59 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1657ET

