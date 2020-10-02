USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Oct 2

NW_LS446 Des Moines, IA Fri, Oct 02, 2020 USDA Market News WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the week ended 10/2/2020 was estimated at 4.08 per cwt live, up 0.02 when compared to last week. FOB CENTRAL U.S. CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - Lbs Price Change Value Prv/Wk Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 101.75 - 0.28 Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53 Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29 Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 95.00 - 0.17 Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 82.00 - 0.23 Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03 Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21 Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01 Salivary Glands 0.26 52.75 0.75 0.14 Snouts, mask on 0.28 78.00 - 0.22 Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 95.00 - 0.41 Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04 Choice white grease 0.50 27.00 0.50 0.14 Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 220.50 -9.50 0.17 Pork blood meal 0.58 665.00 86.25 0.19 Lard 1.72 36.25 - 0.62 Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40 Totals: 12.16 4.08 Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.51 (1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1530C VMA