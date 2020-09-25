USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Sep 25

NW_LS446
Des Moines, IA Fri, Sep 25, 2020 USDA Market News
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG)
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the
week ended 9/25/2020 was estimated at 4.06 per cwt live, up
0.02 when compared to last week.
FOB CENTRAL U.S.
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) -
Lbs Price Change Value
Prv/Wk
Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 101.75 - 0.28
Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53
Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 95.00 - 0.17
Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 82.00 - 0.23
Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03
Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21
Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01
Salivary Glands 0.26 52.00 - 0.14
Snouts, mask on 0.28 78.00 - 0.22
Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 95.00 - 0.41
Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04
Choice white grease 0.50 26.50 -0.75 0.13
Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 230.00 30.75 0.18
Pork blood meal 0.58 578.75 30.00 0.17
Lard 1.72 36.25 - 0.62
Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40
Totals: 12.16 4.06
Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.49
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds.
Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA
