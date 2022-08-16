NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug 16 (Reuters) - Historically tight
soybean stocks and smaller-than-expected plantings of the
oilseed would require a huge U.S. crop yield to prevent supplies
from shrinking even further into 2023.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture delivered that big number
last Friday, predicting U.S. soybean yield to tie 2016’s record
and topping almost every analyst forecast.
Drier weather across the United States has threatened crop
yields this summer, particularly in the western Corn Belt. For
soybeans, strong rainfall in August often leads to bumper
harvests, though it remains to be seen whether the recent and
expected rains can put 2022 in the record books.
Although USDA’s soybean yield of 51.9 bushels per acre
matches the 2016 result, weather has not been similar.
July-August 2016 was the wettest such period in the U.S. Midwest
in 127 years of records, with 147% of normal precipitation.
July-August 2016 was top 10 wettest for North Dakota and
Kansas and just above average in Nebraska and South Dakota,
about as widespread and abundant as summer rainfall can be
across the main U.S. growing region.
Before rains began on Monday, rainfall across Iowa since
July 1 was only about 80% of normal, about two-thirds normal in
eastern Nebraska and Kansas, and about three-fourths of normal
in crop-heavy eastern North Dakota. Eastern state totals were
above normal, except central Illinois lagged with 90%.
That has pushed crop conditions below normal levels with
soybeans at 58% good or excellent as of Sunday versus 57% in the
same week last year and 72% in 2016.
SEE 2021?
The weather comparison reads as if 2022 and 2016 yields
cannot possibly be the same, but 51.9 bpa in 2016 was far more
impressive at about 8% above the long-term trend. Today, that
yield would be above trend by just over 1%, the same as last
year, where yield notched a second-best 51.4 bpa.
Trend calculations vary among analysts so there may be some
room for debate, but the calculations imply USDA predicts a
similar result to 2021, not 2016. Farmers have six more years of
growing soybeans under their belts, and seed genetics have come
a long way in that short time.
But 51.9 bpa is still an incredibly strong yield and cannot
be taken for granted. Rains that fell across parts of the
Western Belt on Monday and Tuesday in some cases may have been
crop-saving, though other areas still wait for replenishment.
The three or four weeks before the latest rounds of rains
were particularly dry in many key areas, so it is unknown if any
irreversible damage such as pod abortion occurred in that
stretch. That could potentially come out next month when USDA
takes field measurements, including pod counts.
July through mid-August 2021 was similarly dry in some of
the previously mentioned states, though the second half of
August was very wet across the Western Belt. USDA in August 2021
pegged soy yield at 50 bpa, though September came in at 50.6. By
October, the 51.5 forecast was very close to the eventual final.
The opposite happened in 2020, when the August soy yield of
53.3 bpa dropped to 51.9 the next month after an extremely dry
August, the third-driest on record in Iowa, for example. Final
was even lower at 51, still respectable.
Rain opportunities still exist this week in some parts of
the parched Western Belt, but many of these areas may remain
overall drier than normal through the end of the month. If that
trend starts materializing, the 51.9 scenario could be out of
reach.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Writing by Karen Braun
Editing by Matthew Lewis)