CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. data published on Thursday that showed large increases in weekly pork export sales and shipments was incorrect and will be updated next week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
