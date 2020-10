"I'm not sure they're going to make it, but they're trying," Perdue said. "Non-agricultural trade issues get in the way."

China committed to importing $36.5 billion in U.S. farm products this year in the trade deal signed in January, but lagging purchases during the first half of the year have cast doubt that it would meet the lofty goal.

