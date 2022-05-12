USDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will harvest a
record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this
year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand, the
government said on Thursday.
Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends
on Aug. 31 was seen at 4.640 billion bushels, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural
Supply and Demand Estimates report.
The outlook compares with market expectations for 4.613
billion bushels. In the 2021/22 marketing year, U.S. soybean
production totaled 4.435 billion bushels, the biggest to date.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago. Editing by P.J.
Huffstutter.)