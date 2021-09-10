Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA sees wheat supply concerns easing

09/10/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global wheat fundamentals in the 2021-22 marketing year are expected to be more relaxed than earlier estimates, with higher beginning stocks and production offsetting stronger consumption, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

The global wheat output projection for the 2021-22 marketing year ending 30 June 2022 has been revised up to 780.3mn t from the 776.9mn t expected last month, according to USDA's latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (Wasde) report. This is still nearly 12mn t below USDA projections in July, but around 5mn t above actual 2020-21 production.

The USDA also revised up beginning wheat stocks globally to 292.6mn t from the 288.8mn t estimated last month, citing higher-than-expected stocks in Canada and the EU. With higher output expectations, this means the USDA projects 2021-22 wheat supply at 1,072.8mn t, which is 7.1mn t above its forecast in August.

The biggest upward revisions were to Australian and Indian output, with the former now expected to hit 31.5mn t, against 30mn t projected last month and the third highest to date, reflecting favourable weather. Indian production is revised up to 109.5mn t from 108mn t.

China and the EU are also expected to produce more wheat than previously anticipated in August. Estimates for Russia and Ukraine are unchanged.

Canada's projection falls by 1mn t to 23mn t, and Argentina's by 500,000t to 20mn t - reflecting drought conditions in both cases.

The global wheat consumption estimate rises by 3mn t to 789.6mn t, driven by higher feed and domestic demand in China.

On the trade front, the USDA now expects higher imports into China and stronger exports from Australia and India. Canada is the only major wheat producer to see its export projection cut, with Russian, Ukrainian, US, EU and Argentinian projections unchanged.

Higher supply offsetting stronger demand also implies that global wheat stocks by the end of 2021-22 could now reach 283.2mn t, up from the 279mn t expected in August under USDA estimates.

By Bilal Muftuoglu

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pWall Street mixed while Apple sinks on app store ruling
RE
02:32pWall Street mixed while Apple sinks on app store ruling
RE
02:32pDSG Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan Demits Office
PU
02:32pWALT DISNEY : ‘Travel + Leisure' Readers Name Disney Cruise Line “World's Best�…
PU
02:32pThe National Oil Corporation announces the resumption of exports from the ports of Sidra and Ras Lanuf after a 24-hour hiatus
PU
02:32pQuarterly Statistical Digest - August 2021
PU
02:31pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Italy data authority asks Facebook for clarifications on smart glasses
RE
02:31pKeyhole Software Becomes Red Hat Partner
AQ
02:30pCrown Products and Services Relaunches as ‘Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies'
GL
02:29pEXCLUSIVE : Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis ..

HOT NEWS