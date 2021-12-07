USDA to announce $700 million in biofuel grants on Tuesday

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to
announce $700 million in COVID-related biofuel industry grants
on Tuesday, pairing the announcement with new biofuel mandates
that are likely to disappoint the industry, according to two
sources familiar with the announcement.
The $700 million in aid for biofuel producers is part of the
USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative first
announced in March and paid for with discretionary funding and
other COVID funding that went unspent by the previous
administration.
The administration is also set to announce $100 million in
new biofuel infrastructure aid on Tuesday, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Stephanie Kelly and Leah
Douglas; Editing by Mark Porter)