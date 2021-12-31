Log in
USDC on TRON Now Supported for Trading on Binance Exchange

12/31/2021 | 08:01am EST
BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global internet finance firm that provides internet-based payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, and the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), today announced the listing of native USDC on TRON (TRC20 token) on Binance - the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Users can now deposit and trade native USDC on TRON (TRC20) on Binance exchange, and readily withdraw USDC on TRON to external TRON-supported wallets. The availability of USDC on TRON on Binance builds upon USDC's global accessibility, providing a seamless experience for millions of users to access the world's fastest-growing dollar digital currency.

USDC is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasuries, ensuring that USDC is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars. Grant Thorton, a leading global accounting firm, publishes monthly attestation reports regarding USDC reserve balances.

"We're excited to see USDC available across an increasing number of exchanges, making it easier than ever to access dollar digital currency liquidity," said Gee Chuang, Principal Product Manager at Circle. "As the TRON ecosystem continues to grow, we believe that USDC will become an even more important part of transferring value simply and efficiently on-chain."

With more than $42B USDC in circulation as of December 2021, USDC offers frictionless, secure and interoperable access to capital markets, global trade, payments and modern commerce – all at the speed of the internet. USDC on Tron enables users to transact, store, and exchange value across TRON-based protocols and decentralized apps (dApps).

About Circle
Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), the leading dollar digital currency powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments with a circulation greater than $42 billion and over $1.5 trillion in on-chain transactions. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, one of the largest startup fundraising platforms in the U.S.
Learn more at https://circle.com.

About TRON
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 69 million users on the blockchain and upwards of 2.3 billion transactions. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in Dec 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usdc-on-tron-now-supported-for-trading-on-binance-exchange-301452312.html

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial LLC


