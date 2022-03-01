Log in
USDOT recognizes states role in highway spending decisions -Buttigieg

03/01/2022 | 01:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is seen on a highway ahead of the July 4th holiday, in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will tell a U.S Senate committee on Wednesday the Biden administration recognizes the role of states in deciding how to prioritize using federal highway funds.

Many Senate Republicans have criticized a December memo from the Federal Highway Administration that they argue seeks to discourage projects that increase highway capacity.

"Different states and communities have different needs when it comes to transportation assets," Buttigieg's written testimony seen by Reuters says. "I want to make clear that we recognize and value the role of the states in deciding how to prioritize the use of formula dollars, as laid out in the law."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
